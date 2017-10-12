Teresa Giudice’s Husband Watches Her On Bravo TV From Prison

Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice may not be together at the moment, but luckily, the incarcerated reality star has been able to keep up with his wife by watching her on Bravo TV.

On Wednesday night, October 11, Teresa Giudice appeared on the latest episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, and revealed that her husband watches the series “all the time.”

During the show, as revealed by Us Weekly magazine on October 12, Andy Cohen showed a clip to Teresa Giudice in which singer John Legend performed a song that Joe Giudice had written for his wife on their 17-year wedding anniversary. Then, after Cohen asked the Real Housewives of New Jersey star whether or not Joe had gotten a chance to watch it, Teresa Giudice confirmed he had.

Although Joe Giudice is currently serving a 41-month prison term for charges of bank and wire fraud at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, he and his fellow inmates don’t hesitate to tune into Bravo TV’s programming.

“They love Bravo there!” Teresa Giudice said of the inmates at Fort Dix.

Teresa Giudice then blew her husband a kiss after stating that he would likely be tuned into the Watch What Happens Live episode and told him, “Hi, honey! Love you.”

A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

As Us Weekly magazine previously reported, Teresa Giudice’s husband began serving his 41-month prison sentence in March, months after she returned home from serving an 11-month prison sentence at the Danbury Correctional Facility in Connecticut.

Teresa Giudice resumed filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey soon after her release from prison and has been working with her co-stars ever since. She’s also been working closely with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, on their new family restaurant in New Jersey, Gorga’s Pasta and Pizza, which opened this past spring.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]