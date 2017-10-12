Dakota Johnson Dating Jon Hamm And Chris Martin This Cuffing Season, Wants To Settle Down Like Jamie Dornan?

Dakota Johnson has been seen out on a date with, not just one, but two men this week. The bicoastal actress took advantage of her time in New York and Los Angeles by trying out men, who are based in the respective cities. Just a few days after she was spotted hanging out with Jon Hamm in New York’s midtown, she dined with Chris Martin at a sushi joint on the west coast. Looks like she wants to have her best bet this cuffing season.

The 28-year-old actress has been single for a year and a half now. She broke up with her on-and-off-again boyfriend, Matthew Hitt, in March 2016, right before she jetted out to Vancouver to shoot Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed with Jamie Dornan. Considering that her co-star was married with two kids and that his wife, Amelia Warner, stayed with him for the majority of the shoot, a few things may have crossed the young Hollywood actress’ mind.

When Dakota was spotted with her ex-boyfriend right before her birthday this fall, some fans thought that she may fall into her habit and start dating him again. But it looks like she has enough men in her life to keep herself busy this fall.

First off, the Hollywood starlet was seen with Jon Hamm, who recently divorced his wife. They were “spotted drinking wine at Kingside in the Viceroy Central Park hotel,” and “seemed to really be enjoying each other’s company,” according to Page Six. It looked like there was some chemistry as they stayed about two hours chatting the night away.

But a few days after, she and Chris Martin of Coldplay was discovered “grabbing dinner together at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles,” reports People Magazine. According to the observers, Chris and Dakota were “cozy, laughing and affectionate” and seemed to immensely enjoy each other’s presence.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Spotted on Sushi Dinner Date https://t.co/sfqJuaro6q — People (@people) October 12, 2017

Chris Martin, after consciously uncoupling from Gwyneth Paltrow, dated Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis. He has not been seen with a girlfriend ever since his fling with the British actress.

The daughter of Melanie Griffith celebrated her 28th birthday this past week in New York. She was seen dressed casually, getting into a yellow cab during the day.

Do you think Dakota Johnson is playing the field before committing to someone this cuffing season? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]