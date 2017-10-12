Glee star Mark Salling is awaiting sentencing for admitting that he possessed child pornography after a raid of his home turned up over 50k images and videos of young children involved in sex acts with adult men. Now a year old audio been has been revealed of an apparent phone conversation between Mark Salling and an ex-girlfriend who he allegedly raped and gave an STD. Investigative journalist Liz Crokin obtained the tape and is now sharing the story of Jennie Marie Pacelli who claims that Mark Salling assaulted her and gave her Chlamydia.

Mark Salling has entered into an agreement with the federal prosecutor for possessing child pornography. Salling is awaiting his sentencing, but will likely serve four to seven years in prison, but Salling’s final sentence is up to the judge.

Mark Salling possessed thousands of images and videos, but he also had a copy of a guide which instructed grown men on how to have sex with little girls.

“Defendant also possessed on his laptop computer a document called ‘jazzguide’, which is a manual that instructs adult men how to abuse little girls who are between three and six years old.”

Mark Salling had child pornography on his phone, his laptop, and also a thumb drive. The LAPD seized all of these things when they raided his house.

The audio is of Jennie Marie Pacelli calling Mark Salling in order to get him to apologize to her for allegedly raping her. Pacelli is Salling’s former girlfriend, and she claims that Salling gave her Chlamydia after he forcibly took her virginity. In the first part of the audio, Salling sounds confused, asking repeatedly who is calling, but Crokin believes he was possibly drunk during the call.

Pacelli gets annoyed when Salling asks again and again who is calling.

“You know who I am. You took my virginity. I just want you to just admit it. I just want you to just apologize — it’s all I need from you, just one apology. That’s it.”

Salling then apologizes, but Pacelli continues, asking if he knows what he is apologizing for.

“Do you know what you’re sorry for? You can’t just say sorry. That first time that we did it, pretty much ruined the rest of my life. I didn’t want to do it really. I was just coming off my cousin dying, and all that stuff. I just need you to be sorry that you let it happen and that you did that.”

Pacelli pauses, and the person on the other line apologizes again. The person who Pacelli says is Salling then admits to her accusations. Pacelli had filed a report with police, but the charges were dropped because they say she waited for too long before reporting the alleged rape (over a year). Police did acknowledge that the report was credible according to Deputy District Attorney Emily T. Spear.

“I personally interviewed the victim. She appeared very emotional over the trauma inflicted upon her and presents as a credible and accurate historian of the events surrounding the rape. However, given the delay in reporting the crime, suspect’s apparent denial of the rape in victim’s pretext to call him and lack of other corroboration, there is insufficient evidence, at this time, to file this case.”

Mark Salling was also accused of sexual battery by his ex Roxanne Gorzela who sued him in 2013. Gorzela says that Salling forced her to have intercourse without a condom. Mark Salling settled the case in 2015 for $2.7 million.

Do you believe that the audio between Pacelli and who she claims is Mark Salling is proof of assault?

