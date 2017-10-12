‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast Embarks On A ‘Girls Trip’ Amid Season 8

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently embarked on a Season 8 girls trip and before they did, Kyle Richards shared an image of herself and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley, on Instagram.

Along with the photo of herself and her co-stars at LAX earlier this week, Kyle Richards said that she and the other women were “nothin’ but trouble.”

While Dorit Kemsley also shared a cast photo on her Instagram page, she and Richards remained silent in regard to where they were headed and haven’t confirmed a thing since. That said, both Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna have confirmed that they are currently in Europe. As a report by All About the Real Housewives revealed on October 12, Girardi tagged herself in Berlin and Rinna simply told fans she was indulging in a shopping trip somewhere in Europe.

As for the other rumored cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, Camille Grammer, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Adrienne Maloof, all of whom are rumored to be participating in the show in either guest-starring or full-time roles, have not yet tagged themselves in Europe.

As fans will recall, Grammer and Maloof were both full-time cast members when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began airing in 2011, and Grammer has been seen in guest-starring roles in the years since she left the show. As for Mellencamp, she was first linked to the cast earlier this summer following the exit of Season 7 cast member Eileen Davidson, who confirmed her exit from the show on Twitter months ago.

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Bravo TV has not yet announced the official Season 8 cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but because the series is expected to premiere before the year’s end, fans should expect to hear something from the network soon in regard to the cast of the show — and the show’s upcoming trailer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year, but a premiere date for the upcoming installment has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by Richie Knapp/Bravo]