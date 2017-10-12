Pippa Middleton Goes Incognito After Wedding As Baby Rumors Swirl And Meghan Markle Readies For Engagement

Pippa Middleton has slowly cut back on her public life after her dream wedding to James Matthews. Since Wimbledon 2017, the 34-year-old British socialite has barely been seen. The only times that the paparazzi was able to catch her was while he was walking to-and-from engagements. With the baby rumor swirling about her and her husband, she is becoming even more incognito in her non-showy clothes and sunnies. Now that Meghan Markle is the next non-royal to get married into the Windsor family, Pippa Middleton is no longer receiving the attention she used to get.

The British socialite has gone through some changes in her appearance ever since her wedding. For one, she got a haircut that cut off her long tresses and opted for a long bob, which is much easier to take care of. Then, she started evolving her personal life so that she does not wear trendy or expensive items that set her apart from the crowd.

In her latest outing, Pippa was seen wearing a grey sweater layered on top of a white collared shirt with jeans. The bag that she was carrying was from Pop & Suki, a brand run in partnership with Suki Waterhouse that only rings under $155. With her sunglasses on, she looked like she could have been any other woman running her errands midday.

Vogue Williams, James Matthews’ younger brother’s girlfriend, admitted that Pippa is “quite private” and that she wants to stay out of the tabloids.

Have you seen Pippa Middleton's new hairstyle? https://t.co/GzVDWPL1L4 pic.twitter.com/lqqMnzTEzU — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 12, 2017

With baby rumor circling around her, it looks like Pippa has all the more reason to keep things to herself.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” the source said. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

Instead, Kate Middleton’s younger sister is seamlessly letting the spotlight turn to Meghan Markle, who appeared with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in September. Her romance with the prince has caused quite the media storm and many are suspecting that engagement may have already happened.

“Multiple sources are convinced the 33-year-old royal quietly proposed to the Toronto-based Suits actress, 36,” reports Us Weekly. “And though the pair are keeping their bliss private — a Harry source says he always planned to share the news only with parents at first “so he could enjoy it before word spread” — a Markle insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that they’ll make an official announcement “soon.””

Kate Middleton and Prince William famously kept their engagement to themselves for a whole month before releasing the information to the public.

Do you think Pippa Middleton will cut all ties to the public as she settles down to become a mother? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Clive Mason/Getty Images]