‘Little People, Big World’: Jackson Roloff Turns 5-Months-Old, See The Adorable Pic!

It seems like it was only yesterday that Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed their son, Jackson, into the world, but the adorable little guy just turned 5-months-old.

To mark the occasion, Tori Roloff took to Instagram to post a photo of Jackson on his monthly milestone mat on Thursday, Oct. 12, and he could not be cuter.

In the pic, Jackson is sporting the lumberjack look for fall, dressed in a red and black flannel shirt and khaki pants with matching red cuffs. In the top left corner, the fifth month of the year is flanked by two pumpkins, which likely came from Roloff Farms.

In a post accompanying the photo, Tori listed all the awesome things Jackson has been up to over the last 30 days, including grabbing everything, being “super smiley” in the a.m. and “slightly grumpy” in the p.m., enjoying bath time, lifting himself onto his stomach, using his feet to make noises, sleeping alone in his room all month, and starting to get his teeth.

And, because Jackson is a Roloff, Tori says that he naturally loves hanging out in the pumpkin patch — which is, of course, a huge part of the family business at Roloff Farms.

As usual, Tori’s 611,000 followers loved the update. The adorable photo racked up almost 10,000 likes in an hour and elicited hundreds of gushing comments from Little People, Big World fans.

“He is just perfection,” wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, another fan thanked Tori for making fans feel like they are part of the Roloff family.

“Oh thank you so much for telling us so much about him,” she wrote. “We feel like we are part of your family. He is just the most darling baby ever and we love hearing about him.”

Of course, Jackson isn’t the only Roloff baby on the farm now. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s daughter, Ember, was born on Sept. 10, and she recently visited the pumpkin patch with her older cousin in tow. Luckily, Tori was there to capture a sweet image of the cousins holding hands, which she shared on Instagram.

Do you like getting monthly updates on little Jackson Roloff? Are you looking forward to the return of Little People, Big World? Let us know in the comments below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in winter of 2018.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]