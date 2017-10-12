Lady Gaga Is ‘Getting Stronger’ After Canceling Tour Amid Fibromyalgia Struggles

Nearly two weeks after Lady Gaga announced she would be postponing the European leg of her “Joanna World Tour” due to “severe pain,” the singer took to Instagram to assure her fans and followers that she is “getting stronger.” However, according to a source, Lady Gaga’s struggles with fibromyalgia have been “horrible.”

On October 12, Us Weekly magazine shared a report claiming that Lady Gaga is suffering from fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder with symptoms, including muscle pain, fatigue, and memory and mood issues.

While Lady Gaga doesn’t want to disappoint her many fans, an insider told the magazine that the Grammy winner is “in massive pain” and doesn’t know when she will be able to return to the stage. As the source noted, Lady Gaga is hoping to return to her “Joanna World Tour” in the new year, but because of her struggles, nothing is set in stone.

As Lady Gaga continues to rest between her two Los Angeles homes, one of which is in Beverly Hills and the other of which is located a short drive away in Malibu, she is said to have her friend at her side. Us Weekly magazine went on to reveal that the singer’s friends include musician Tony Bennett, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, and Beyonce, and when it comes to their interactions with Lady Gaga, the report said that they’ve all called to see his she’s doing.

Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney has also checked in on her “as a friend” and is reportedly “worried about her.”

In addition to staying home and recovering with the help of her many friends, Lady Gaga has also been treated to several presents from her famous friends. As Us Weekly magazine revealed to readers, Gigi Hadid recently sent her several items from her fashion collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, which she showed off on Instagram, and Beyonce reportedly sent her an Ivy Park sweatshirt and flowers.

As for Lady Gaga’s current boyfriend, Christian Carino, the agent of her fellow musicians Harry Styles and Justin Bieber, he is likely at her side as she recovers.

Just last month, Lady Gaga gushed over her boyfriend during a concert in New York City, telling the audience that Carino was backstage and doing his best to make sure she was okay throughout the show, which took place during a downpour of rain.

