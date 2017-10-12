Margaret Josephs Has Interesting Words For Siggy – And They Could Only Make Things Worse

Margaret Josephs is brand new to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and she is proud of everything she has achieved as a business owner in New Jersey. During the season’s first episode, she opened up about what she had done as a business owner, and one can imagine that some of her co-stars would be jealous of her success. Perhaps Josephs is used to making her own plans, creating her own rules, and doing whatever she wants as an entrepreneur. But during the trip to Boca Raton, she did something out of the kindness of her own heart. Apparently, Siggy wasn’t too happy with Josephs’ nice gesture.

According to a new report, Margaret Josephs is now speaking out, and she doesn’t have nice things to say about her co-star. During the final dinner on the trip, she referred to Siggy as “Soggy Flicker” because of all the crying she was doing. She’s clearly not a fan of Siggy, and she would probably do whatever she pleases to cheer up her new friends. Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice were going on the trip to unwind, and Teresa was clearly affected by her mother’s sudden passing, which fans had seen during the first episode.

“I wish this trip was truly about Teresa and Melissa, but I don’t think The Sig can deal with that. This needed to be the Siggy Parade, the (Mis)Adventures of Siggy & Soggy, the great pilgrimage to Siggy Raton and her three-tiered cakes (of which two tiers were plastic),” Margaret Josephs explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that perhaps Siggy is overreacting with the cake.

Margaret reveals that the cake that has caused a controversy for Flicker was only one tier, as two tiers were plastic. Throughout the episode, Siggy kept saying it was a three-tier cake and that she should get more respect for paying $1,000 for a cake. However, Josephs adds that perhaps Siggy was making a big deal out of something that wasn’t so serious. Flicker has yet to respond to the accusations that the cake was only one tier and two of them were plastic. One can imagine that she’s not happy about the way this new housewife is so honest, and this could be the beginning of a feud between these two ladies.

What do you think about Margaret Josephs’ comments about Siggy? Are you surprised that she’s calling out her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star for not being honest about the cake?

[Featured Image by Bravo]