Jason Momoa Clarified ‘Rape’ Joke In 2011, Said He ‘Wasn’t A Rapist’

A 2011 video from San Diego Comic-Con, which featured Jason Momoa speaking on the Game of Thrones panel while joking about rape, has caused an uproar today on Twitter, especially in the wake of the explosive allegations against now-former Weinstein Company executive Harvey Weinstein and actress Rose McGowan’s subsequent temporary suspension on Twitter for speaking out against Weinstein.

The Mirror is reporting that during a Game of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2011, Jason Momoa — who played Khal Drogo on the show — was asked what, precisely, he liked being on the hit HBO show, whose final season will air in 2018.

His response was nothing if not shocking.

“As far as sci-fi and fantasy…there is so much you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it. And rape beautiful women,” he said.

In the video featuring this “rape joke,” Jason Momoa’s co-stars — namely Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, and Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow — are seen looking visibly uncomfortable. Emilia looks around uncomfortably with a tight, forced smile on her face, and Kit buries his face in his hands in disgust.

While this panel barely made a blip in the press at the time, Jason Momoa did, in fact, address the concerns his comments raised in a subsequent interview, according to Celebitchy.

The outlet reported that shortly after the video surfaced, Jason Momoa clarified that he did not, in fact, want to be associated with the comments, and that just because his character, Khal Drogo, was a rapist, it didn’t mean that he was, or that he condoned the act of rape itself.

Speaking about the first time his character, Khal Drogo, had to rape a woman, Jason Momoa said that “it was very hard because I have never done that to anyone before. But the good news was I’m not a rapist. It really did not feel good. There was no enjoyment. I don’t like women crying when I’m making love to them.”

That hasn’t stopped people from talking about it on Twitter, however, and needless to say, his fanbase is very disappointed.

