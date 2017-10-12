Thor: Ragnarok made its world premiere in Los Angeles, California, on October 10, Tuesday, ahead of its worldwide release date. The film is the third one in the Thor franchise and the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie set to hit theaters this year. As with all MCU movies, there’s one question on every fan’s mind: How many post-credits scenes does Thor: Ragnarok have?

Marvel has successfully used the post-credits scene as a tool to set up the storyline for future films in the MCU. And because it’s already so ingrained in the MCU, it’s no longer a question of “Is there?” but rather a question of “How many?”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivered a whopping five after-credits scenes when it premiered in May this year. The clips were mostly related to the GOTG franchise alone and the direction it’s going to take as it moves forward. Spider-Man: Homecoming, however, went for the more recurring trend of giving fans two credits scenes, one that included a message from Chris Evans’ Captain America about the value of patience.

The Thor: Ragnarok post-credits scenes were confirmed by Forbes movie critic Scott Mendelson, who answered a question on Twitter about what the post-credit scenes are about, Comicbook reported. In a tweet, Mendelson explained that the first post-credit scene is “slightly plot-related” while the second one is a “straight joke.”

It’s likely that the first Thor: Ragnarok post-credit scene will tie the film with the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, which is expected to premiere on May 4 next year.

There’s already a lot of talk about Thor’s weapon of choice in Avengers: Infinity War, as Cate Blanchett’s Hela destroys the Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok. Although the mighty God of Thunder is still very powerful even without it, the weapon itself had its own special abilities.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thor is rumored to wield the Jarnbjorn as his primary weapon. It’s the Dwarf-forged axe Thor was using for years before he became worthy to carry the Mjolnir.

In an interview with ET Canada, actor Chris Hemsworth teased, “There is something pretty exciting coming. I think the fans will know and love and be excited for it.”

Although only two Thor: Ragnarok post-credits scenes were revealed at the world premiere, there’s a possibility Marvel may have held back an additional teaser or two until the official worldwide release.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters on November 3.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]