Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump

It’s a baby boom for the Kardashian family, and 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian is the latest sister rumored to be pregnant. The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister took to the red carpet at What Goes Around Comes Around with her younger sister Kendall, showing off a barely there baby bump.

In a purple top and leather pants, the star showed off a tiny bump indicating that she might be having a little one relatively soon.

It has previously been announced that her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Also rumored to be expecting is Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Kim Kardashian has recently confirmed that she and husband, Kanye West, will be having a baby via a surrogate.

Despite drama with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with, the reality TV star is reportedly expecting a baby with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who is over 10 years Kourtney’s junior.

She has recently stated that she has wanted as many as six children, and that despite the split with former boyfriend, Scott, she is still open to having more children.

Thus far, however, only Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she is expecting. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have all remained mum on their reported pregnancies, though Khloe has recently shown off what some interpret to be a baby bump on her Instagram.

According to those close to Kourtney Kardashian, who reported to Life and Style, Kourtney is excited to welcome a little one with her current beau. Scott Disick, the source says, has always been incredibly unstable and hasn’t always been there as a dad. Instead, he has allowed drinking, drugs, and partying to get in the way of the couple’s stability and being a good father to his children. In fact, at one point, Kourtney had locked Scott out of the family’s home and told her assistants that he would not be on the list of those who could have access.

Since settling down with her new man, Kourtney Kardashian has been able to skip a lot of the drama that was present in her life with the father of her other children.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]