The CW Is Developing A Reboot Of ‘Roswell’ With A Twist

Reboots and revivals continue to be in high demand, as old series make a comeback in new and interesting ways. Now it looks like The CW has decided to bring back one of its own series, Roswell, which ran on The WB for its first two seasons, before moving over to UPN for its final season.

The original Roswell was based on the young adult book series, Roswell High, and according to Variety, the reboot will also be based off of the books as well. While the reboot is currently in the development stages, The CW is working with Carina MacKenzie, a producer from The Originals, in order to bring the series back to life.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the reboot of Roswell will feature an “immigrant twist,” as the official synopsis for the new series has the focus of the story on “the daughter of undocumented immigrants” who finds herself reluctantly returning to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico. In the town, which many consider to be nothing more than a tourist-trap, she finds herself uncovering the rather shocking truth about the person she had a crush on as a teenager, who is now a police officer for their hometown.

For his entire life in Roswell, the young woman’s teenage crush has been hiding the fact that he is an alien with “unearthly abilities.” When these two reconnect and she learns his secret, she finds herself protecting him as they work together to try and uncover his origins. However, when there is a violent attack, a “long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth.” All of this leads to trouble that may end up threatening the romance that is developing between these two as fear, hatred, and politics come into play.

The original Roswell starred Shiri Appleby, Katherine Heigl, Jason Behr, and Brendan Fehr, and focused on their lives in and out of high school. There is no word yet as to whether or not any of the original cast members will make an appearance in the reboot. However, the drama will be executive produced by one of the original series’ executive producers, Kevin Kelly Brown. Other executive producers for the reboot include Carina MacKenzie, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Lawrence Bender.

Much like the original Roswell explored topics such as forbidden romances, the reboot looks to explore topics such as immigration, romance, and even politics. With the new series being so early in the development stage, there is not much news as to when the show will premiere on The CW, or even who will be a part of the series at this time.

