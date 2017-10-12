Kailyn Lowry Announces Exciting And Brand New Venture

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may have just given birth to her third child, but that hasn’t stopped her from taking on new ventures. After recently announcing that she and her ex-husband are teaming up to write a book titled He Said, She Said, the mom of three has recently announced another project.

The reality TV star has announced that she will be starting a podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, who is the star of Chrisley Knows Best. The podcast will be on the Wave network, titled Coffee Convos. So far, there is no word on an air date or when the women will get together to record their podcasts. As Lindsie lives in Georgia and Kailyn Lowry makes her home in Delaware, it could be tricky. However, it seems the pair will be utilizing technology to its fullest as they discuss a wide range of topics.

Kailyn Lowry recently graduated from Delaware State University with a degree in communications. Podcasts and television shows are exactly what the reality TV star studied, so she will more than likely be well-equipped from both her time on and off camera to create a stellar podcast that more than just Teen Mom 2 fans will be listening to.

Kailyn Lowry has stated previously that she wants to find a job to secure her future after Teen Mom 2 ultimately ends. Although all three of her sons’ fathers currently live in Delaware, the young mom has stated that she will need to move somewhere else in order to be able to get a job in her chosen field. In the meantime, she is considering attending graduate school to up her skills in the business, despite the fact that she has been appearing on an MTV reality show for the past eight years.

In addition to this new venture, Kail has joined fellow Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer in selling LipSense products, a multi-level marketing company that sells lipstick that won’t come off. She is already involved in another similar company, Scentsy, where she sells warmers and scents for the home.

The star has also authored New York Times bestsellers and is currently working hard on her next offering.

