‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Catches Wyatt And Katie In Bed

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from the latest soap magazines preview the explosive reveal of Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) secret love affair. You would think that Katie would have changed the locks and started using them. But she hasn’t, and the next person that walks in on “Watie” is the worst possible person – Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). All heck will break loose after Quinn gets an eyeful of her son getting busy with the nosy neighbor.

Did Eric set up Katie and Wyatt to get caught?

First, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) almost caught the pair “in flagrante” when he let himself into Katie’s house. That time, at least she had the door locked, but Bill had a key. However, the pair messed up and left a Spencer Publications notebook on her desk. After that, Eric Forrester (John McCook) walked through the unlocked front door and found them in a clinch on the couch.

Eric promised to keep their secret, but B&B fans knew it was just a matter of time. One looming question is whether Quinn just happened to drop in on Katie, someone she doesn’t even like, or whether Eric conspired to have Quinn catch them at it. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric doesn’t like keeping secrets from Quinn, so contriving the reveal can ease his guilt.

Quinn blows up – but will it blow over?

The initial shock of seeing Wyatt with Katie in his arms is enough to trigger Quinn’s infamous temper, say new Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, but once Quinn takes a moment to breathe, she must see she can’t stop it. Not only will Wyatt make it clear that he cares about Katie and their relationship is the real deal, but Quinn also has to think about her own actions in recent months.

Quinn kidnapped and basically molested amnesiac Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and went around smooching Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) behind Eric’s back. Quinn almost got dumped for her impulsive behavior, and she could make things worse on herself now if she targets Katie for revenge. B&B spoilers tease that Quinn will have no choice but to back off and let it go.

What will Bill say about Wyatt and Katie?

Bold spoilers also remind us that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) won’t like this reveal any more than Quinn. Bill’s already riled up about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and just swore a nasty vow of revenge on his son. Will Bill take out his wrath on Liam, too, once he finds out his other son was caught in bed with his ex-stepmother? Wyatt has been supportive of Bill but won’t like being called out by Dollar Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful loves to tangle in complex family ties and this story will get much messier soon. Quinn will be too distracted by Wyatt’s affair to Katie to be on the alert for Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) latest scheme using Mateo (Francisco San Martin). B&B spoilers from Soap Central promise that Mateo comforts Quinn after her horrifying discovery about her son.

What do you think? Can Katie and Wyatt’s relationship withstand the glare of family judgment? Will they call it quits after they’re caught by Quinn or stand united and declare their love publicly? Will Katie fall so hard for Wyatt she decides to risk her health to have a baby with him? Check back often for all the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin and Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images]