‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient Six Devastated When He Witnesses Current Jason & Sam’s Strong Love

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Patient Six (Steve Burton) will arrive in Port Charles on October 19, brimming with hope about his new future in his old life. He will make his way to Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) place so that his friend can catch him up on what has happened since he left. General Hospital spoilers indicate that there will be nobody at home, and Patient Six may spend some time in the empty house before moving on to his next stop.

Five years in a rehabilitation clinic would leave any man starving for his love, and Patient Six is no exception. General Hospital spoilers state that he cannot wait to hold Sam (Kelly Monaco) in his arms again, and he will hurry over to her place. Once there, the sudden sight of Sam walking through the door will be too much for him, and when he hears different voices, he will hide away quickly. General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that the mere sight of Sam fills him with warm feelings and memories. But then Jason (Billy Miller) will make an appearance, and Patient Six’s heart will sink as he realizes that Sam has moved on when she embraces her husband.

Fresh air will do temporarily, but Patient 6 needs a lot more than a walk on the deck to clear his head. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/JG78N9ePmX — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 10, 2017

Seeing Sam and realizing that she is no longer his, is too much for Stone Cold Patient Six, and he leaves without speaking to current Jason or Sam. He thought that he was coming home to his waiting wife, but instead, Sam has moved on with someone who she is so obviously in love with. He thought that they were made for each other but now it seems as if she has found another. General Hospital spoilers tease that as he is walking away, he is too deep in thought to hear Sam’s husband’s name. It seems as if Patient Six is also in for a big surprise when he realizes that Sam’s new husband is a new version of himself.

Do you think Patient Six will fight for Sam once he realizes that she is married to another version of him? How do you think current Jason will react when he realizes that the Stone Cold Jason is back?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]