Jinger Duggar Vuolo Dubbed ‘Birth Control Rebel’ By Fans

Fans have dubbed Jinger Duggar Vuolo a “birth control rebel” as she and her husband, Jeremy, celebrate 11 months of marriage without a sign of being pregnant. While for most couples being married for 11 months and not yet announcing a pregnancy is no big deal, this is pretty huge for the Duggar family, as all of Jinger’s siblings who have tied the knot announced a pregnancy around three months after their trip to the altar.

Mega-fans of the Duggars have been eagerly awaiting news that Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband are expecting, but others are proud of Jinger’s decision to stray from her family’s expectations and do her own thing.

The Duggar family, especially Jinger’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle, have made it very clear that they do not find birth control acceptable. The parents of 19 kids used birth control early on in their marriage and lost a couple of babies, which they said was God’s way of punishing them.

It seems all of Jinger’s married siblings have followed their parents’ wishes, but Jinger and Jeremy are now dubbed “birth control rebels,” as it is obvious they are practicing at least some method of birth control since Jinger has yet to announce a pregnancy.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo seem to be celebrating life as a couple in a way Jinger was never allowed to do as a child. Growing up in a strict ultra-Christian home, Jinger was never really supposed to be close friends with men who weren’t part of her family. Due to her family’s strict courting rules, the young bride was also unable to be alone with Jeremy until they got married. But now that they are, it seems the couple is soaking up every minute of alone time they can get.

The reality TV stars have stated on the show Counting On that having children is a bit of a touchy subject, so it seems that their views on birth control and having as many children as possible likely don’t fit in seamlessly with that of Jinger’s family. But with 18 siblings and several nieces and nephews, it is no wonder Jinger wants a little alone time with her man before adding children to the picture.

