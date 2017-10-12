Danielle Staub Discusses Bodily Harm Threat Towards New Housewife Margaret Josephs

Danielle Staub may have had a past with violence, anger, and threats but it sounds like she has put everything behind her. When she was previously filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she would threaten everyone who didn’t like her or agree with her, which left some of her co-stars concerned about their safety. Jacqueline Laurita even revealed that she wasn’t sure about her friends anymore, as Danielle was influencing her. However, when Danielle decided to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey this year, fans saw a brand new side to her. As it turns out, yoga has calmed her down.

Instead of making threats towards her co-stars, Danielle Staub is now the one calling people out for making threatening comments. It appears that Staub has taken a step back when it comes to causing drama and she wants her co-stars to know that she’s ready to fight battles to protect her friend Teresa. While Staub wasn’t throwing a cake around during the first episode of the season, she may understand why Giudice decided to do so. During the dinner party in Boca Raton, Siggy revealed she was upset at them throwing her $1,000 cake around, but Staub had her friend’s back.

Surprisingly, she’s going after another woman in the group. In her Bravo blog, Danielle Staub questioned why Dolores wasn’t supporting Teresa Giudice in the fight with Siggy Flicker over the cake being thrown. As Staub explains, Siggy has been very vocal about sticking with the people who bring you into the group and Teresa brought Dolores into the group. However, Dolores doesn’t appear to be loyal to Teresa in the cake incident and Staub wants to know why. In her blog, she opens up about wanting to know why she’s not siding with Teresa and Melissa.

“Inquiring minds want to know. It bothered me to hear you threaten bodily harm to Margaret. You don’t even know her, so why in the world would you say such a thing? As a mother and a person, I felt you went too far…just saying! Who’s crazy now?” Danielle Staub explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that the bodily harm comment was out of line.

The show is just two episodes into this season, so it will be interesting to see where this feud will end. If fans had hoped to see a dramatic Danielle Staub, they may be disappointed, as she prefers to sit back and support her true friends. While Teresa may come close to flipping a table this year, it won’t be because of Staub.

What do you think about Danielle Staub calling out Dolores Catania in her blog over the dramatic dinner party conversation? Do you think she has a point?

