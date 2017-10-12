Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks posted on Twitter that she is proud that Georgina Chapman dumped embattled husband Harvey Weinstein, formerly of The Weinstein Company.

“Hoo-Rah to @ georginachapman for leaving this P.O.S and not being a ‘stand by your man’ pushover. I hope you find the King you deserve!”

While Eubanks then received a lot of pushback from people on Twitter calling Chapman a gold digger, Cameran obviously wanted to express her support, including a photo of the beautiful Chapman with her soon to be ex, Harvey Weinstein.

Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks is talking about Georgina Chapman who has been married to Harvey Weinstein for over a decade. On Monday, after articles were published which accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape, Georgina Chapman announced that she was divorcing the former studio executive.

Ronan Farrow wrote an article for the New Yorker which documented stories from actresses about being attacked and raped by Chapman’s husband Harvey Weinstein, many during the tenure of their marriage.

“Three women—among them Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Evans—told me that Weinstein raped them, allegations that include Weinstein forcibly performing or receiving oral sex and forcing vaginal sex.”

But while many of Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks’ followers agreed with her, applauding Chapman for distancing herself from a man with such a negative reputation, most asked how Georgina Chapman could have been so clueless. Stories about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior had been swirling for decades and even his friends described him as bombastic, many admitting that he had a bad temper. But it took Harvey Weinstein’s company The Weinstein Company firing Weinstein on Sunday before Chapman dumped him.

Many of Cameran’s followers think that Georgina Chapman is scared that this scandal will hurt her business, Marchesa.

“True but it has been worst kept secret for years, if not decades. Doubt she didn’t have a clue! She is leaving because it’s bad for business.”

But others on Twitter think that Chapman is complicit.

“She knew and ran to his defense a few years ago when the model claiming he groped her came forward. She blamed the model.”

EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman is leaning on fellow scorned spouse Huma Abedin https://t.co/w26OMxqijE pic.twitter.com/Eu6ZwwArjF — Page Six (@PageSix) October 12, 2017

But one of Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks shared the story that Harvey Weinstein threatened that careers of certain stars if they didn’t wear clothing from Georgina Chapman’s company at events. Georgina Chapman set up her company, Marchesa, in 2004, the same year she got together with Harvey Weinstein.

Reportedly the careers of Sienna Miller and Felicity Huffman were threatened by Harvey Weinstein if they didn’t agree to wear Marchesa dresses for specific events like the Golden Globes. When asked about pushing Chapman’s dresses on actresses, Weinstein played down his involvement.

“Maybe I helped, but just very, very little, with Renée Zellweger.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Harvey Weinstein Has Now Been Accused Of Rape – The Inquisitr

Was ‘Charmed’ Star Rose McGowan Paid $100k By Harvey Weinstein…

‘Southern Charm’ Cameran Eubanks Talks Nosy People… – The Inquisitr

‘Southern Charm’ Cameran Eubanks Announces She Is Pregnant With…

An unnamed source says that a big part of Georgina Chapman’s decision came after threats of a Marchesa boycott was discussed online.

“The decision was reached that unless Georgina cuts ties from her husband or donates proceeds to a women’s organization, no one is allowed to pull any Marchesa dresses for clients.”

The same source shared that Georgina Chapman’s brand will struggle without the influx of money from Weinstein.

Do you agree with Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks that it’s for the best that Georgina Chapman is divorcing Harvey Weinstein? Do you think she knew what he was doing behind her back?

[Featured Image by Bravo]