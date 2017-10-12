Angelina Jolie’s Kids, Including Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Are Hoping She Will Dress Up As ‘Maleficent’ For Halloween

Angelina Jolie’s children are reportedly hoping that she will dress up as her character from Maleficent during their upcoming Halloween party.

Just days after the actress and two of her kids, 12-year-old Zahara and one of her twins, were spotted in Glendale at a Halloween store, where she reportedly dropped a whopping $1,000, a source claims that Angelina Jolie is doing whatever she can to ensure that Zahara and her siblings, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, have the Halloween to remember — even if it means dressing up in her Maleficent garb.

During her visit to the Halloween store in Glendale, California, Angelina Jolie reportedly mentioned that she was planning to treat her six kids to the “ultimate Halloween” with spooky decorations, costumes, and a get-together with their friends.

“The kids asked her to throw a party with a haunted house, but she was reluctant to go that far with the arrangements, so she settled for setting up the house to make it look haunted instead,” a source told Hollywood Life on October 12.

As fans of the actress have likely heard, Angelina Jolie recently moved into a home in Los Feliz after living with her kids in a rental in Malibu following her split from their father, Brad Pitt.

Although Angelina Jolie and her children have had a rough time adjusting to life without Brad Pitt, an eyewitness at the Halloween store said that she was in good spirits while out with her two kids earlier this week and suspected that her excitement may also have something to do with her upcoming return to the big screen in Maleficent 2, which is set to hit theaters next year.

As the source added, the kids were allegedly begging Angelina Jolie to dress up as her character.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have been spending tons of time with one another in Los Angeles in the year since her split from Brad Pitt, and on most occasions, Shiloh is seen with her mom during outings near their home. Shiloh and her sister, Vivienne, have also been seen out and about with their nannies in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September of last year after just two years of marriage. Since then, they have been co-parenting their six children.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]