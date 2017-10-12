‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie Stunned By Quickie Divorce, Victor Agrees To Marry Bonnie

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 16 reveal that Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) will be stunned by some news. Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) announces his plans regarding their relationship. However, she doesn’t know everything. By the end of next week, Victor and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will get ready to walk down the aisle. Will the truth about her impersonating Adrienne Kiriakis be revealed before it’s too late?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Bonnie is determined to get revenge and blackmailed Victor on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers for the week of October 16 reveal that she will actually get what she wants. Victor feels he has no choice but to get a quickie divorce from Maggie. Not only does he announce the news to his wife, but Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) is also informed. According to She Knows, it is a shock to both of them.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 20 reveal that Victor and Bonnie’s wedding will begin. Of course, everyone thinks that he is marrying Adrienne. Fans shouldn’t worry about this doppelganger storyline going on for much longer. DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead confirm that Bonnie is exposed. She will have to face the consequences, which means that the real Adrienne will be found.

Unfortunately, Adrienne’s life is going to be a mess when she returns to Salem. Bonnie destroyed everything that she loved. She ripped apart her marriage to Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and set him back on the path of alcoholism. She gave Adrienne’s ex-husband, Justin, hope that he had another chance.

It is even affecting Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), who needs his mother’s love and support right now. Not to mention that friends and acquaintances don’t think of Adrienne the same anymore. It isn’t just because of what she did to Lucas, but how she behaved at the double wedding.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that while Adrienne is behind bars, she will get fed up. Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) admitted the truth, but doesn’t want to help unless it benefits her. However, she might change her mind when Adrienne physically grabs her. Plus, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) is going to demand answers from Hattie. The truth is going to come out, but will Adrienne be able to repair the damage that Bonnie has caused?

