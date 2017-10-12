Watch Eagles Vs. Panthers Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & NFL Odds

On Thursday night, fans will get to watch the Eagles vs. Panthers online via live streaming feeds, or on television, as the two NFC teams look to continue their success. Both teams are off to a great start to their NFL regular seasons, which Philadelphia and Carolina each having suffered just one loss. Their quarterbacks have recently guided them to big wins and now they’ll meet as a measuring stick of which team may be the better of these two contenders. Here are all of the details for tonight’s game including matchup odds, game time, TV channel, and how to watch the Eagles vs. Panthers live stream feeds.

Just this past Sunday, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers (4-1) were able to win their second-straight game against another team considered a potential playoff contender. In an NFC battle against Matthew Stafford and the Lions in Detroit, Cam put up 355 yards and threw three touchdowns on 26-for-33 passing in the game. Ed Dickson recorded an impressive 175 yards on five catches, and the Panthers were able to hold on for a 27-24 victory despite a comeback attempt by the home team. A week prior, they took down Tom Brady and the Patriots, also by three points.

On Thursday, young emerging star quarterback Carson Wentz visits Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. So far, Wentz has his Eagles at 4-1 with their only loss coming to the still-undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on the road. Just this past week, Wentz had a 21-for-30 performance. He ended up with 304 yards passing and four touchdown passes thrown to defeat Arizona 34-7. However, one would have to think outside of Kansas City that Carolina is going to the sophomore quarterback’s biggest test of the season so far.

Thanks to Wentz, the Eagles are currently fifth in the NFL in terms of passing offense, with 1,295 total yards so far, and third in the league in total offense with 1,989 yards. Carolina ranks 14th in passing and 13th overall. Their defense doesn’t rank all that high, but they’ve been able to find ways to win thanks to their mobile quarterback Cam Newton. However, their latest wins have come by slim margins and their only loss of the season has come at home to the New Orleans Saints.

So which of these 5-1 teams will have the edge according to oddsmakers? A variety of sportsbooks have given the Carolina Panthers the role of favorites, with three points in their favor for the point spread. The Odds Shark website also lists Carolina as a -150 to -160 moneyline favorite, while the visiting Eagles are +130 to +140 at different sportsbooks, as of this report. For the over/under points total, a consensus of 45 points for the complete game was reported early Thursday afternoon.

Tonight’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers NFL matchup gets started at 8:25 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage will be made available on both CBS and the NFL Network. Fans who have CBS All-Access or a method to live stream channels with their cable or satellite provider can see the game online in that manner. The CBS All-Access subscription service is available on a one-week free trial basis for new customers.

NFL Game Pass and Verizon NFL Mobile are two subscriber-based exclusive services to also consider. Fans can sign up for Game Pass to see live “out-of-market” and on-demand games. Verizon mobile customers will need to make sure they have the NFL Mobile app on their device to take advantage of live streaming the game.

There’s also Amazon Prime for watching the game on their live stream feed. Current Amazon Prime members are able to log into their Amazon account and watch the game video as it takes place tonight. The Amazon Prime app or channel is available on various devices including the Amazon Fire TV or Roku in addition to mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.

A free option to see the game is to sign up for a free-trial of SlingTV. The online channel streaming service offers the NFL Network as part of its Sling Orange channel package which costs about $24.99 per month and includes other great channels such as USA, TNT, HGTV, and NBC Sports. See more details via the Sling.com website for how to join and watch tonight’s NFL game live.

