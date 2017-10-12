Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Broke Down In Tears Before Vanessa’s Emotional Performance

This week on Dancing With the Stars it was all about the most memorable year in the dancer’s life. People shared that Maksim Chmerkovskiy is speaking out about how emotional he got before Vanessa Lachey’s dance this week. She talked about how her son arrived 10 weeks early and she had to have emergency surgery when he was born. After the show, Maks went to Instagram and shared a very sweet message to her.

Maks explained that what Vanessa Lachey brought to the dance floor on Monday night is what he wants from his partners. She was emotional and showed real emotion. Maks went on to explain that this was the first time he ever got really emotional before a dance like this and that he broke down in tears. Maks said, “I rarely cry but this was something different, something I’ve yet to experience watching someone else’s story.”

Rumors have been flying that Maks and Vanessa aren’t getting along, but the rest of his message to her makes that hard to believe. He told her that he wouldn’t want to be on this rollercoaster with anyone else. He also made it sound like he feels like Vanessa is going to make it pretty far on the show as he explained that they are going to have a lot more moments like this together in the future.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy missed the show the week before and shared that it was because of a personal reason. Rumors flew that it might have something to do with the drama going on between him and Vanessa, but he never admitted to it. Everyone is just going to have to continue to wonder, but whatever was going on seems to be over considering how emotional Maks got before she performed this week. You couldn’t even tell that he had been crying when he was out on the dance floor performing, though.

Are you surprised to hear that Maksim Chmerkovskiy got so emotional? Do you believe the rumors that Vanessa and Maks have been having issues? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of Dancing With the Stars when they air on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]