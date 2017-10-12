‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily Insanely Jealous When Cane Asks Juliet To Move In & Spoils Baby Mama

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily (Christel Khalil) will be going through an emotional rollercoaster as she sees Cane (Daniel Goddard) bonding with the mother of his baby, Juliet (Laur Allen). After her husband was down and out and stealing money from his own children’s trust fund, it seems that his career is on the rise again, and instead of celebrating his good fortune with her and their children, his attention is now focused on Juliet. After returning from a business trip to make a pitch to Jill (Jess Walton), Cane is appointed as Chancellor’s acting CEO. He will now have a little cash to throw around.

In the meantime, Juliet’s pregnancy is not going as smoothly as she would have liked. According to Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, a fight between her and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will lead to further stress on her already high-risk pregnancy. Cane will want to ease Juliet’s burden when he asks her to move in with him. He doesn’t want her to handle the burden of her pregnancy alone anymore and will want to keep an eye on her. Cane wants to take care of her and make sure that she is comfortable.

‪Bryton! Happy b'day mate. U r one of the greatest people I know… and I'm honored to call u my friend! #WhyMars ‬ A post shared by Daniel Goddard (@thedanielgoddard) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Initially, Juliet will insist that she doesn’t want to cause more drama in his marriage. Cane will inform her that his marriage is over since Lily doesn’t want to give him a second chance. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Juliet is just trying to score brownie points by making it seem as if she cares about his marriage. However, she will eventually relent and move in with Cane. Of course, Cane will dote on this mother-to-be and their unborn son.

Lily will notice the bond between Juliet and Cane. No doubt she will feel jealous as he spoils Juliet as they wait for the arrival of their son. The biggest thorn in Lily’s side has been Juliet’s pregnancy but Cane refuses to put his unborn child second to Lily’s demands. Do you think Lily will begin to soften as she realizes she may lose Cane forever? Will it make her more determined to keep the walls up between them? How long will it take before things heat up between Juliet and Cane, and could Lily ever forgive him then?

Hold on tight… cause it's about to get bumpy! Or… is the player about to get played? #yr A post shared by Daniel Goddard (@thedanielgoddard) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]