Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Slams Her In Scathing Instagram Post?

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, is not happy about her recent decision to give their child her last name.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that her son’s name would be Lux Russell Lowry last month, and now, Chris Lopez is letting his thoughts on the issue be known with a shocking post to his fans and followers on Instagram.

“You a Lopez regardless,” Chris Lopez wrote in the caption of a photo of the boy taking a bath, as revealed by Radar Online on October 12.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez were involved in a romance at the end of last year, but after the reality star discovered she was pregnant with Lopez’s child, the couple parted ways and remained estranged from one another until their son’s August 2017 birth. Since then, their co-parenting relationship appears to have been up and down, and lately, it’s been more down than up.

As Radar Online revealed, the reported reason behind Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s current tension appears to be Lopez’s refusal to officially acknowledge himself as the father of their child. As the outlet explained, Lopez may be refusing to do so in an effort to block Lowry from filing for child support.

According to Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry is currently keeping her son from his father because of his alleged refusal to establish his paternity. She’s even had her attorney spring into action in hopes of having Lopez sign the proper documents to confirm he is the father of her third child.

In other posts shared on Chris Lopez’s Instagram page, the Delaware University Student has confirmed that he is missing his child and promised that he wasn’t going anywhere.

Kailyn Lowry is also mom to 7-year-old Isaac, from her past relationship with Jo Rivera, and to 3-year-old Isaac, from her past marriage to Javi Marroquin.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

