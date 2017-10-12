‘Deadliest Catch’ News: Jake Harris Update, And Do Captain Phil’s Kids Still Own Cornelia Marie?

With the recent announcement that Josh Harris and the F/V Cornelia Marie is returning for Season 14 of the Deadliest Catch, fans of the show and Captain Phil’s family want to know what has been going on with Jake Harris, Josh’s younger brother. What does Captain Josh have to say about his brother, and do Josh and Jake still own the crab fishing vessel?

Captain Josh Harris and Captain Casey McManus are heading out from Dutch Harbor on Saturday, along with a Discovery Channel film crew. Fans have a lot of questions for Josh, and one of the biggest rumors is that Harris does not own the F/V Cornelia Marie.

Captain Casey has made it clear that they have two, new, hands-on partner-shareholders, yet, Josh Harris owns the biggest share of the F/V Cornelia Marie. There is no mention of wether Jake has a share in the boat.

“If Josh only has a minority share, what’s the point? Well, he doesn’t only have a minority share — he’s the biggest individual shareholder still.”

The unnamed shareholders are so hands-on that they will wait for the boat to come to port dressed to work in coveralls, and do what they need to do to get the job done. Whether welding, or bolting in a toilet, they are involved in maintaining their investment.

Yet, the biggest question that fans of the Deadliest Catch, and the late Captain Phil ask is how Jake Harris is faring.

Josh spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about returning to the Deadliest Catch 2018, and about his mercurial younger brother Jake.

According to Josh, Jake, who was previously on the Deadliest Catch, is doing better physically, and seems to be getting his life in order.

“He’s doing better from that [assault]. He’s still working on getting things fixed in his personal life.”

Perhaps the most optimistic news is that Josh believes that Jake will get his life in order enough to start fishing again. Josh clearly believes that they need to continue their father’s legacy on the F/V Cornelia Marie, fishing in the Bering Sea.

“That’s one thing that’s real sad: I’m currently the last Harris on the sea right now. But hopefully there’ll be another one eventually. I think my brother is ready to pull his head out of his tuchus. If that happens, we’ll be here with open arms.”

For nearly a year, Jake Harris has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons. In November, the troubled younger son of the late Captain Phil Harris had been robbed, beaten, thrown out of a car and left for dead, by a couple who had driven Harris home from a suburban Seattle casino where the trio gambled.

Jake wound up with a cracked skull and brain trauma, requiring several days in ICU. Josh went on Facebook to ask for help in finding the couple. The couple were quickly found and arrested.

Then in April, the Inquisitr reported that Jake Harris had taken a vacation to Phoenix with a female friend. One morning, Harris had left his companion and took her car without her permission. She had called the police and eventually, they met up with the former Deadliest Catch star.

Jake was arrested and was scheduled to appear in court in May, yet he did not show up, starting a new predicament for the troubled star. Because of his court no-show, a warrant was out for his arrest. Since then, nothing had been reported on Jake Harris until Wednesday’s update from Josh.

