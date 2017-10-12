Rose McGowan Returns To Twitter: Social Media Site Execs Release Statement About Temporary Suspension

Actress Rose McGowan broke the rules on Twitter and had her account temporarily suspended, according to higher-ups of the social media platform.

According to the New York Post, the 44-year-old former Charmed star and current thorn in Harvey Weinstein’s side following his ongoing sexual harassment allegations had her account restored on Thursday after removing one particular tweet that supposedly included the private phone number of an unnamed party.

“We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan’s team,” Twitter stated early Thursday afternoon, “[and] we want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service.”

Once the offending tweet was removed from the site, Rose was given full access back to her account.

McGowan has been extremely vocal on Twitter since news of Weinstein’s troubles went public, as the Inquisitr reported, and even took on actor Ben Affleck, who has worked with Weinstein multiple times, as someone who was aware of the ex-head of The Weinstein Company’s actions behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, following her Twitter lockout, Rose McGowan took to her Instagram to publicly damn the site for placing the 12-hour block on her account.

“There are powerful forces at work,” the Grindhouse star wrote alongside a screenshot of her suspension notice. “Be my voice. #RoseArmy”

Many of Rose McGowan’s fans took her Twitter block as a side effect of the actress’ defiant firing of several Tweets toward Affleck and others who defended Weinstein, despite knowing of his dark, alleged ways.

“You get silenced for speaking out?” Instagram christiankenthny responded to McGowan’s post. “There is a disconnection at [Twitter’s] headquarters!”

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

McGowan also demanded that the remaining board members of The Weinstein Company should be given the boot for backing Harvey, including his brother Bob, who has since gone on record against his high-powered sibling.

A separate New York Post article claims that Rose was offered $100,000 to drop her own claims against Weinstein after he allegedly sexually harassed her in 1997 as she filmed Scream, a movie released through Weinstein’s Miramax Films.

Despite the outcry, Twitter went on to definitively state that Rose was not removed from Twitter because of her attack against Weinstein.

“Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power,” execs expressed in several tweets.

“We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voice.”

Rose McGowan has yet to comment through Twitter or any of her other social media accounts on her return to Twitter.

[Featured Image by Craig Barett/Stringer/Getty Images]