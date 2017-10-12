NeNe Leakes Vs. Kim Zolciak: Fans Prefer One Of Them Fired From ‘Real Housewives’

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak have been fighting in the media and on social media this week because of something that happened last weekend. It all started when Kim’s daughter Brielle revealed that NeNe had roaches in her brand new home. Leakes freaked out and somehow linked the comments to racism. She revealed that Kim had raised her daughter to be racist, but Kim has revealed that she’s planning on taking legal action against her former friend. People have expressed their thoughts about this feud online, but fans have now revealed who should be fired.

According to a new tweet, fans have spoken when it comes to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Based on a poll hosted by a fan page, 57 percent of viewers would prefer to see Kim stay on the show, while 43 percent voted in favor of Leakes. It is possible that fans are going with Zolciak because Leakes was caught in another scandal this week. During a standup show, NeNe told one of the audience members that she hoped the person would be raped by her Uber driver on the way home. Fans were shocked, and Leakes had to issue a public apology.

Growth is a beautiful thing #lifeofnene A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 4, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

However, NeNe Leakes may have lost the respect of viewers. It’s not the first time that her attitude has rubbed people the wrong way. Apparently, viewers believe that Leakes thinks she’s above everyone else and can make random comments and get away with it. On social media, NeNe freaked out at Brielle, using foul language.

The poll only shows a slight lean towards Kim. After the drama happened with Brielle, Kenya Moore revealed she stood by NeNe and whatever she was going through with Zolciak. It didn’t seem to matter what she had said about Kim or her daughter. She still managed to get 43 percent, so she still has supporters, who are planning on watching the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Based on this feud, fans are excited to see how this upcoming season will unfold. The season hasn’t been announced by Bravo yet, but the show usually returns in October or November.

What do you think about fans voting for Kim over NeNe Leakes to stay on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]