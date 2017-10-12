Kris Jenner Moves Into New Condo Near Kylie Jenner’s House Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner adds fire to Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy rumors as she reportedly bought a new condo to be closer to her youngest daughter during this important time. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch reportedly shelled out $1.65 million for a lavish pad in Calabasas, California, which is very near Kylie’s mansion.

According to Radar Online,Kris Jenner’s condo is brand new but fully furnished. It has three large bedrooms and four luxurious bathrooms. The kitchen comes with state-of-the-art equipment, including a chef’s refrigerator, oven, and stove. The interiors are kept warm and classy by using earth tones with accents of dark wood.

The 61-year-old momager reportedly purchased the property on Sept. 29, shortly after rumors of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy first surfaced. Famous for her exquisite taste in interior design, Kris Jenner was recently spotted in her new condo talking to a team of construction workers and designers.

Of course, Kris also owns a mansion in Hidden Hills, California, where she’s lived with her famous children before they all moved out. Her gorgeous black-and-white abode is often seen in episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, Kris Jenner must have foreseen that her 20-year-old daughter Kylie will be needing her more during her first pregnancy.

“Kylie is relying on her mother more than ever right now,” an insider revealed.

“[This] is why Kris got this new condo. She wants to be closer to her daughters so she could help out more!”

On Sept. 22, news of Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy first broke out. The reality star, who is known for her skimpy outfits, was later seen wearing baggy clothes at a performance of Travis Scott’s, her boyfriend and rumored baby daddy.

While the KUWTK star has neither denied nor confirmed the rumors, Kylie’s social media activity as of late seems to raise more suspicions. It has been a while since she posted a photo wearing form-fitting outfits or skimpy lingerie. Instead, Kylie has been posting selfies wearing loose, comfy clothes.

Sasha's Shirt ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner’s timely move to Calabasas is perfectly understandable for any excited grandmother. After all, Kylie Jenner is her youngest daughter and is only 20 years old. According to Metro, Kylie is said to be so nervous about her first pregnancy that she’s hired a “baby army”, which includes a pregnancy coach, dieticians, and extra bodyguards.

“Kylie hired a pregnancy coach too, who will help her with nutrition and exercise, as well as take her through Lamaze training when she gets further along,” a source revealed.

“She is very excited about the baby though. She talks about the baby nonstop. She is already shopping like crazy.”

Interestingly, Kylie’s other sisters are also rumored to be pregnant. Kim Kardashian is said to be expecting her third child via surrogate, while Khloe is said to be pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. Their eldest sister, Kourtney, is also rumored to be carrying her fourth child–her first with 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]