‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Collapses After Blowup, Will Graham Leave Her To Die Alone?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Graham (Max Shippee) will have a huge fight with Dina (Marla Adams) and it takes a deadly turn. According to TV Guide’s recent issue, Dina and Graham will exchange words after she finds out that his stepfather was Brent Davis. It will lead to Dina collapsing to the floor and Graham leaving her to die alone. Will the Abbotts find their mother in time?

Dina is in the early stages of dementia and under the spell of con-artist Graham. According to Soap Central, she believes whatever he tells her and questions her children’s motives. However, after Graham targeted the Abbotts at Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) award ceremony, it will be hard for Dina to side with Graham. Young and the Restless spoilers tease a huge shocker is on the way.

On Monday, October 16, Dina will collapse in her hotel room after a fight with Graham over revealing Ashley’s real paternity at the award ceremony. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham panics after she collapses and leaves Dina on the floor unconscious.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that he leaves Dina for dead and puts the “do not disturb” sign on the door. He hopes that will keep her children out of the room. However, it doesn’t work –the Abbotts rush Dina to the hospital.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham isn’t sure what to do next. He knows that if Dina pulls through and the Abbott family finds her in such a fragile state, they will force her to change her will. He cannot let that happen. With no way out, the con artist decided to leave her for dead.

After Graham has a few hours to collect his thoughts, he realizes he has to apologize and try to make things right with her. After all, she is leaving him a big chunk of her estate. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham shows up at the hospital and apologizes to Dina. Will Dina accept his apology? Who knows, but one thing is for sure — the Abbotts will be furious that not only did Graham lie to Dina about his identity, but he left her for dead, too.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Dina’s hospital stay will reveal that she isn’t well — she has Alzheimer’s disease. Marla Adams, the actress who plays Dina, teases that she isn’t leaving Y&R yet. In fact, she hinted that the viewers would see more of her in the months ahead.

Do you think the Abbotts will ever forgive Graham? Will Dina continue to defend him?

