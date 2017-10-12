‘The Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall Lands Role On ABC Comedy

Nick Viall is set to log his sixth TV credit on ABC—but this time it’s scripted. The former Bachelor star has landed a guest role on the ABC comedy Speechless. Viall will play Tyson, a hunky B-movie actor who takes his craft way seriously, according to People. Nick’s character will reportedly befriend JJ (Micah Fowler) on a movie set and later deceive Minnie Maya (Driver) and Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) to get his new pal out of hot water. Nick Viall’s Speechless episode is slated to air later this fall.

Nick Viall’s acting career is in high gear. It was already announced that the reality star will appear on Ion Television’s made-for-TV movie A Christmas Cruise, which will air in December. According to the Futon Critic, Nick plays a cruise ship captain in the holiday-themed TV movie, which also stars Vivica A. Fox, Kristoff St. John, Jessica Morris, Rib Hillis, and Corin Nemec.

Nick Viall’s new career as an actor is not all that surprising. With five previous credits on ABC, it is clear he enjoys staying in the public eye. In addition, Nick previously revealed that he was taking acting classes. Last summer, Entertainment Tonight reported that Nick was taking an “intensive acting course” at a studio in Los Angeles where he learned the basics of acting before moving into comedy training. Fellow Bachelor star Chris Soules told ET that Viall “loves being famous” and “loves the spotlight.”

Nick Viall was the most recent star of The Bachelor, but he broke off his engagement with his final lady, Vanessa Grimaldi, shortly after the 21st season of the ABC reality show aired. Before that, Viall appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette opposite Season 10’s Andi Dorfman and Season 11’s Kaitlyn Bristowe, where he landed as runner-up on both seasons. Nick went on to drown his sorrows in a season of Bachelor in Paradise, where he did the heart-breaking. Viall later put on his dancing shoes to compete on Dancing With the Stars with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd, landing in seventh place.

Nick Viall’s Speechless episode will shoot next week and will air in late November on ABC.

Speechless airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

