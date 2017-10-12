‘Arrow’ Season 6 Predictions: Who Died And Who Survived Lian Yu? [Sneak Peek]

One of the biggest Arrow mysteries going into Season 6 is which characters survived the massive explosion on Lian Yu and which ones ultimately perished. Oliver (Stephen Amell) and William (Jack Moore) definitely survived the blast, but what about the rest of Team Arrow?

According to TV Guide, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) is the least likely character to have died on the island. We already know that Felicity will appear in a crossover episode with The Flash later this year, so the odds of her making it out alive are good. That’s not to mention that her romance with Oliver is back on, so it wouldn’t make sense to kill her off now.

Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) is also presumed safe as she was featured in a Season 6 trailer. Producers also upgraded Cassidy to a series regular, which means we’ll see a lot more of her character this year. The same could be said of Slade (Manu Bennett), who was also featured in the trailer and whom Amell already confirmed will be back this season.

Quentin (Paul Blackthorn) and Diggle’s (David Ramsey) chances of survival could go either way. It’s probably safe to presume they made it out alive because there are parts of their storylines that haven’t been explored, including Quentin’s new relationship with Black Siren.

The newest Team Arrow members face a less than certain fate. There’s a chance that Curtis (Echo Kellum), Rene (Rick Gonzalez) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavay) lost their lives in the explosion. All three characters are new to Team Arrow, however, and killing them off after spending so much time developing their stories last season seems like a bit of a waste.

That leaves two major characters that probably met their end on Lian Yu: Thea (Willa Holland), and Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman). Malcolm seemingly died while trying to save Thea on the island while Thea’s storyline is at a standstill after she took a major step back last season and is no longer fighting crime.

While we don’t know who survived the blast, executive producer Wendy Mericle recently dropped some major bombshells about the new season in an interview with IGN. Mericle revealed that Black Canary is now a part of Team Arrow, the new bad guy will have a connection to Oliver, and the identity of the mysterious Vigilante will finally be unveiled.

Season 6 of Arrow premieres Oct. 12 on The CW, check out a sneak peek below.

[Featured Image by The CW]