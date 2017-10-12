‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Misses Boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta As He Enjoys An Italian Vacation

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have been facing allegations of an impending split but earlier this week on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a post in which she mentioned her actor boyfriend.

As Robert Parks-Valletta enjoyed a vacation in Italy, Scheana Marie, traveled to Las Vegas with her sister and during their trip, Scheana Marie posted a photo of the two of them and let her boyfriend know that she was missing him and ready for him to come home.

“Now, @robsvalletta get back from Italy. I miss you,” she wrote.

For the past week, Robert Parks-Valletta has been sharing photos of himself on vacation in Italy, including an image of himself at the Colosseum and one in Monte Solaro. Meanwhile, after traveling to Atlanta, San Francisco, and Kentucky with Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie is continuing to enjoy spending time with her family and friends.

As fans and followers of Scheana Marie may know, the reality star and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars began filming the upcoming sixth season of the Bravo TV reality show months ago and soon, the series is expected to return to the network. As for who will be involved, a number of Season 5 cast member, including Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney, have been seen spending time with their co-stars amid production.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta began dating after the SUR Restaurant waitress filed for divorce from Mike Shay.

Following just two years of marriage, Scheana Marie decided to end her marriage to Mike Shay after he allegedly relapsed on drugs, which he denied. Then, just weeks after confirming their split, Scheana Marie began spending time with Robert Parks-Valletta and by February of this year, they confirmed they were dating with a joint red carpet appearance at the premiere of Bronzeville.

Scheana Marie’s latest Instagram post to Robert Parks-Valletta comes just days after Radar Online told readers that the reality star was beginning to feel lonely as her actor boyfriend tended to his busy career.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]