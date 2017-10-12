MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars’ Cast Announced, ‘Bachelorette’ Star Josh Murray Returns To Reality TV

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge series are still buzzing about Season 30, dubbed The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, but the cast for the next battle has just been released and this will be an interesting one. People should note that this Champs vs. Stars edition is not Season 31. That one is coming later and it reportedly brings in some challengers from other reality television shows to go up against familiar MTV faces.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars cast technically doesn’t include all champions, and this offering is essentially a spinoff of the traditional series. Everybody will be playing for charity, and most would say there is quite the eclectic combination of competitors this time around.

Coming from the MTV side, People reports that The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars includes Wes Bergmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, Camila Nakagawa, Aneesa Ferreira, Jenna Compono, Ashley Mitchell, Cory Wharton, Emily Schromm, and Zach Nichols. Most Challenge fans would agree that this is going to be a pretty strong team.

From the “Stars” side, viewers can expect to see several rappers, some athletes, a comedian, and a reality television star. Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, and former NFL player Terrell Owens are all a part of this battle, as are wrestler Cameron (Ariane Andrew) and UFC fighter Michelle Waterson.

Justina Valentine, Riff Raff, and Romeo “Lil’ Romeo” Miller will be on this Challenge cast, as is comedian Matt Rife. Many will remember that Johnson, Miller, and Owens have all done ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and Terrell is still fighting for the mirror-ball trophy. In addition, former Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and Famously Single personality Josh Murray is on this Challenge spinoff. “Bachelor Nation” fans will recall that Murray won Andi Dorfman’s Bachelorette season and he also got engaged to Amanda Stanton on Bachelor in Paradise. However, both relationships went down in flames after a few months.

MTV and wrestling personality Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is hosting this competition and it was filmed in August. Who wins this Challenge: Champs vs. Stars battle? Unfortunately, spoiler guru PinkRose at the Vevmo forum didn’t dig into this offering to pin down specifics as is typically done for traditional seasons. There are rumors swirling that Johnny Bananas won or made it quite far again, but little else in terms of solid spoilers have emerged.

Champs vs. Stars is going to be out of this world ???? The battle begins this Fall on @MTV ???????? pic.twitter.com/DMaQvhxpFO — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 28, 2017

Some of these players are said to have headed right into another battle, as filming for The Challenge: Vendettas, Season 31, started in late September. This is the competition that brings in some non-MTV personalities like Big Brother stars Natalie Negrotti, Victor Arroyo III, and potentially Corey Brooks.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars debuts on MTV on November 21. Do you think the stars have a chance of beating the champs?

[Featured Image by MTV Press]