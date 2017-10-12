Nathan Griffith Called An ‘Awesome’ And ‘Phenomenal’ Father After Jenelle Evans Abuse Scandal

Nathan Griffith hasn’t said much about the entire abuse scandal that’s currently rocking Teen Mom 2. During Monday’s episode, David Eason aggressively grabbed Kaiser’s arm and dragged him because he wasn’t being cooperative during a photoshoot. Jenelle Evans and David were so desperate to get a good photo for their wedding date announcement that they set everything up while the MTV producers were there. Jenelle felt she could get a producer to take the photo, while her children were playing nearby. Nathan may not have felt great about the scene, as David aggressively grabbed Kaiser’s arm while he screamed that he was hungry. Griffith simply said that MTV edits the show to make Jenelle look like a better mom than she is.

According to a new tweet, Nathan Griffith is now being praised for being a great father. In the past, people often slammed him for choosing to go to the gym instead of spending time with Kaiser. As it turns out, they only got Jenelle’s side of the story and she claimed that Griffith was never around. She also pointed out that he hadn’t seen his son in months, and that he had no interest in making an effort with him.

I don't choose favorites but I can say I love my children in a different way. Ems will always be daddy's girl but you're my little buddy. pic.twitter.com/2i4rEF3u4p — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) October 10, 2017

Over the past couple of days, Nathan Griffith has been sharing photos and videos of him with his children. He shared a video of his daughter, where he revealed that he could play with dolls and do fun filters on his phone for the sake of his daughter. Fans immediately revealed that they thought he was being a great father.

“No it makes you an awesome daddy!!!” one person wrote, while another added, “No! It makes you a phenomenal father!”

However, other people reminded him of what had played out on Teen Mom 2 this week. While Nathan looked like he was having fun with the filters, some people wondered what he was planning on doing with David Eason. One person even inquired about his plans to do something about Kaiser being dragged by Eason, writing on Twitter, “And what are you doing for Kai? Here you’re playing with filters while your son is being manhandled and ignored. Cool. Words, word, words.”

Before the episode aired, Jenelle Evans decided to delete her Twitter profile as she had no interest in discussing the aftermath of the episode. She didn’t want to read negative comments or hear people’s opinions about her husband, David Eason.

