Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Split: ‘Twilight’ Star And The Singer Reportedly ‘No Longer Worked As A Couple’

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have reportedly split after three years together. Despite keeping their relationship extremely private and rarely appearing on the red carpet together, the couple reportedly could not make things work and have gone their separate ways.

The Sun is reporting that the Twilight heartthrob claimed the relationship became too “tough” and they ended up drifting apart, and a source claims it was the London-born actor who ended things.

During the first two years, the actor and singer were always together, but in the last year, they started spending less and less time with each other. Both have extremely busy schedules, with Pattinson recently starring in Good Time, a performance that is earning some awards buzz, and Twigs has been working on her music.

The 31-year-old Lost City of Z star and the 29-year-old “Two Weeks” singer officially became a couple in September of 2014, and just a year later rumors started circulating that they were engaged, but they never publicly confirmed those reports. The closest either one of them ever came to acknowledging an engagement was back in July, when Pattinson told Howard Stern on his radio show that the two were “kind of” engaged.

According to Metro, Twigs (whose real name is Tahliah Barnett), recently posted a picture on Instagram without her engagement ring. But even though she is no longer with Pattinson, there are still strong feelings between the two of them because of their history.

Of course, now that the couple has split, the Twilight fans are going crazy with hopes of a reconciliation between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Over the past few months, different media reports have claimed that both of the Twilight stars were unhappy in their relationships and the two are trying to rekindle their romance. However, Gossip Cop has debunked the story and says that Stewart is not going after Pattinson, and instead is happy with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell.

According to the International Business Times, rumors about a split between Stewart and her Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend have increased recently, but cameras recently caught the couple spending time together.

kristen stewart taking photos of her girlfriend stella maxwell out of a car window pic.twitter.com/KlXBnSEHqi — kristen doing things (@kstewthings) October 11, 2017

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]