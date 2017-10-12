Vicki Gunvalson’s Boyfriend Doesn’t Agree With The Way She Approached Tamra Judge

Vicki Gunvalson’s boyfriend, Steve Lodge, recently weighed in on her meeting with Tamra Judge.

Following a tense episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this week, Steve Lodge spoke out about his girlfriend’s encounter with her former friend and admitted, according to an October 12 report, that he didn’t completely agree with the way she approached Judge.

“I think [Vicki] has to come in a little bit softer. I think both of them do. It was obvious that both sat down and neither one was going to back up at all,” he explained during his appearance on The Daily Dish Podcast.

Vicki Gunvalson sat down with Tamra Judge during Monday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County in hopes of making amends with her former friend. However, things between them quickly became tense and instead of making up, they appeared to further increase the drama between each other.

Although Vicki Gunvalson also appeared on the radio show and attempted to defend herself, claiming that she did try to back things up with Tamra Judge, her boyfriend pointed out that both women were far too defensive to accomplish anything positive with one another. That said, Steve Lodge confirmed that he would love to see Gunvalson and Judge one day get their friendship back on track.

Gunvalson and Judge were friends for years as they starred together on Bravo but have been estranged for the past several months due to Gunvalson’s comment about a rumor claiming Judge’s husband Eddie may be gay.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have faced rumors of engagements in the past but so far, they haven’t announced any plans to get married. That said, Gunvalson has confirmed that she is open to the idea of remarrying and her children, including her daughter Briana Culberson and Culberson’s two sons, appear to be big fans of Lodge.

As fans will surely recall, Culberson was extremely vocal about her dislike of Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. So, the fact that she is supportive of Gunvalson’s romance with Lodge speaks volumes.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]