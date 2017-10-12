Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Last Chance For A Baby? They Are Reportedly Down To Their Last IVF Round

Baby rumors continue to follow Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani everywhere they go, but with Stefani recently turning 48, the couple may be down to their last chance to get pregnant. After a reportedly unsuccessful round of IVF treatments, will the singers give the method one last chance?

In Touch Weekly is reporting that Shelton and Stefani will undergo one last round of IVF treatments to try to grow their family. The No Doubt singer is already a mom of three to 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale. However, this would be the first baby for Shelton.

The source at the tabloid says that Stefani knows her odds of getting pregnant with their final embryos are slim, but she has faith that things will work out.

Life & Style adds that the couple decided to choose the gender because Stefani already has three boys and she is ready to have a little girl in the house. Their insider also says that it is possible for the singer to have twins because they are implanting more than one female embryo.

When Stefani was pregnant with her youngest son, Apollo, back in 2014, she shared that it was weird for her to be the only girl in her family. She concluded that because she didn’t have a daughter, she would have to share her clothes with one of Kingston’s future girlfriends.

#youmakeitfeellikechristmas gx @blakeshelton ❤️????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

If Stefani does get pregnant, Shelton will reportedly be very protective of her because it would be a high-risk pregnancy since she is in her late 40s. Stefani will take it easy and not do much traveling.

Christian Today points out that the baby and wedding rumors have really heated up in the past few months, with different media outlets reporting stories of twins this past summer. Some said the couple has given up on trying, while others claimed they were focusing on a wedding instead of a baby.

Hopefully, someday soon the couple will make an official announcement and put the rumors to rest.

Just hanging out w this winner @blakeshelton @billboards2017 #topcountryartist #proud #deserving #myfavorite gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 21, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Amid all the baby and wedding gossip, Stefani recently released a new Christmas album which features a duet with Shelton and romantic holiday songs, including one that mentions a wedding ring.

