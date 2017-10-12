Ben Affleck Called ‘Buttman’ As More Groping Allegations Surface, Jennifer Garner Avoids Questions About Ex

Harvey Weinstein’s sex scandal has shed light on how powerful men in Hollywood have mistreated and abused women in the industry. Ben Affleck is the latest person to be called out, as several women have come out and accused the Batman actor of sexual misconduct.

At first, Ben Affleck was merely dragged into the Harvey Weinstein controversy by association, when Rose McGowan named him for knowing about Weinstein’s actions and not doing anything. The Charmed actress was one of the first women who exposed the media mogul in the controversial New York Times report on October 5.

However, several women have now come forward, directly naming Ben Affleck as an offender himself. On Wednesday, October 11, actress Hilarie Burton tweeted about an incident in 2003 when Ben Affleck “grabbed” her breasts on TRL. The actor apologized shortly after, admitting that he “acted inappropriately” during the time.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Ben Affleck wrote on Twitter.

But Ben’s admission only made more women share untoward incidents with him. Anna Marie Tendler, a Hollywood makeup artist, recounted that the Oscar winner “grabbed her a**” one time during a Golden Globes party in 2014.

“He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack.”

Like most women in these situations I didn't say anything but I have thought a lot about what I'd say if I ever saw him again. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Shortly after, a new allegation surfaced, this time from comedy writer Jen Statsky. Statsky attested to Tendler’s story and stated that she had “multiple friends” who experienced the same thing with Ben Affleck.

Moreover, Radar Online unearthed an old footage of Ben Affleck fondling the breasts of Canadian TV host Anne-Marie Losique during an interview in 2004. In the video, the Justice League actor had a noticeable slur in his speech while he flirtatiously held the host onto his lap.

“They would like the show better if you did it topless, wouldn’t they?” the then 32-year-old actor says in the clip.

“That never stopped you before, from getting them t***ies out.”

Because of these groping accounts and damning evidence, Ben Affleck is receiving a lot of hate these days. According to the Telegraph, the public has now nicknamed him as “Buttman,” a reference to his Justice League role.

“He must be getting into character as Buttman,” wrote one Twitter user.

The new Buttman and his Robin sidekick is Weinstein — Ross (@apnea_breath) October 12, 2017

On the heels of the issue, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was spotted looking “glum” while picking up her children from school in Los Angeles. In a video caught by the Daily Mail, reporters gathered around the actress as she stepped outside her car. When they asked her to comment on the Harvey Weinstein story, Jennifer Garner ignored them and silently walked on towards the school building.

Ben Affleck has yet to respond to the new allegations.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]