‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Brady Confronts Lucas About Drinking, Tense ‘Lumi’ Reunion Teased

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Sami Brady returns to Salem on Friday, October 13. In an interview, Alison Sweeney discussed her character. Sami and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will have a reunion, but it won’t be a happy one. She will confront him about his drinking. Expect the two characters to have a tense interaction.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

In an interview with TV Insider, Alison Sweeney discussed Sami Brady’s return. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease a “Lumi” reunion. However, things won’t go very smoothly. Lucas is drinking again and his behavior is getting out of control. He is also hallucinating Will Horton (Chandler Massey.) Expect Sami to confront the father of her child about his alcohol relapse.

The actress confirmed that Sami is concerned about Lucas. Nobody else has been able to get through to him. He is hurting right now, especially with Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) claim about Will being alive. Then, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) asked permission for Will’s body to be exhumed. It was all too much for Lucas and he is falling apart. Perhaps Sami will be able to put things in perspective for him.

“In fact, my scenes coming up with Bryan Dattilo are some of my most favorite I’ve ever done. The crew people were giving us the thumbs up, like ‘That’s our Lumi!’ It really put a smile on their faces to see that old chemistry come back. Lucas and Sami have such an incredible friendship, and Bryan and I fell right back into it as if no time has passed.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Sami and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will have a bittersweet birthday reunion. Not only is Sami going through a lot, but so his her twin brother. After rekindling his romance with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker,) she will be forced to leave Salem. It will put a lot of strain on his relationship with his brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf.)

Other things to expect with Sami include multiple arrests, a confrontation at the police station, and her involvement in several storylines. Although Will Horton is her reason for coming back, she will have her hands mixed in with a lot of different plots. There will also be some lively interactions between many characters, including “Chabby.”

