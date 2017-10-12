Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Are Expecting A Baby?

Kourtney Kardashian is facing allegations of a possible pregnancy.

As her two younger sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, remain silent in regard to their own rumored pregnancies, a report has begun swirling which suggests that the oldest Kardashian sister, 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, is pregnant with her fourth child.

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, were first rumored to be dating at the end of last year, but they didn’t go public with their romance until this past summer when they enjoyed trips to numerous places, including France and Egypt. As fans will recall, Kardashian and Bendjima were seen kissing one another in Cannes, France, before strolling hand in hand during a visit to another area in the country. Then, weeks later, as they enjoyed time in Egypt, Kardashian shared her first Instagram photo of the two of them together.

On October 11, In Touch Weekly shared a report in which they suggested that Kourtney Kardashian was ready to welcome her fourth child just two years after giving birth to her youngest child, son Reign.

“Kourtney is pregnant,” a source told the magazine. “She wants at least six and is ready for No. 4.”

Kourtney Kardashian has been open with her desire for a big family in the past and told Cosmopolitan magazine last year that she would like a total of six children, just like her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children, including 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign, with her former boyfriend Scott Disick. As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will recall, the couple dated for nine years before calling it quits in 2015.

As Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima reportedly heats up, Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, appear to be getting serious as well. In addition to taking a number of vacations with one another, including a recent visit to Miami, the couple recently made their relationship social media official during a dinner date with friends.

