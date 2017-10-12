‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Calls Adam Levine ‘Horrible,’ ‘Insulted’ By Miley Cyrus’s Country Side

Is there a serious feud brewing between Blake Shelton and his Voice co-coaches Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus after he slammed them in a new interview and revealed he wants girlfriend Gwen Stefani to return to the show?

Blake spoke out about his fellow coaches on the NBC series after he, Miley, Adam, and Jennifer Hudson completed their teams on the October 10 episode of the talent search – and it’s safe to say that he didn’t exactly have the nicest things to say.

Shelton just revealed what he really thinks of his co-stars going into the advisor rounds and told EXTRA that he actually finds Miley playing up her country roots on the show to be “insulting.”

“Miley’s country now, and that’s an insult to me,” he said. “I take it personally, so she’s on my hit list.”

Shelton then turned his attention to his longtime Voice feud partner Adam, telling the outlet that he thinks the singer is “horrible” as both a coach and a person.

“[Adam’s] not only a horrible coach but a horrible human being,” Blake scathingly said of the Maroon 5 frontman, who he’s been sitting alongside on the NBC show since it first began airing six years ago, in 2011.

Blake didn’t have any jabs for newbie Jennifer in the new interview, but despite his less than kind remarks, fans of The Voice probably shouldn’t be too worried about the country star fighting with his fellow coaches.

Fortunately, though Shelton managed to keep a stone face and a serious expression while throwing out some pretty serious disses in his fellow coaches’ directions, it sounds like the “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer was only kidding when calling out Miley and Adam.

But serious or not, it’s not just his fellow Voice coaches who are being treated to a jokey diss or two.

Shelton also slammed his friends and mentors for Season 13, country band Rascal Flatts.

‪Wow! Found this old picture from 12 years ago! Flatts gave me a shot gun for my BDay. After they pied me!!! Ha!‬ A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

He joked in the clip that he’d much rather have had girlfriend Gwen by his side as a mentor than his fellow country stars.

When asked by EXTRA if Gwen — who left the show earlier this year with Alicia Keys after serving another season as a coach — will be back on The Voice this year, Blake enthusiastically replied, “I hope so!”

“It would’ve been a lot better to have her here than these guys,” he then whispered while gesturing to the band, who were sitting to his left. “Sometimes you have to take what you can get.”

Although Stefani hasn’t confirmed if she’ll be back on The Voice in some capacity this year, rumors are swirling that the singer may return and reclaim her red spinning chair for Season 14 when it premieres in 2018.

NBC is so far staying tight-lipped about the fourth coach for Season 14, but the network has already confirmed that both Blake and Adam will be returning for their seventh year and will be joined by pop star Kelly Clarkson.

The fourth superstar to sit on the panel has yet to be officially announced by the network, though it’s thought that Miley and Jennifer will not be returning next year and may potentially leave a spot open for Stefani to make her triumphant return alongside her boyfriend of two years.

The Voice Season 13 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

