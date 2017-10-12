‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Lied To Police, Michael In Danger –Could He Be Her Next Victim?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers suggest that Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) next victim could be none other than Micheal (Chad Duell). Michael cannot ignore the fact that Nelle lied to the police. He has stood behind her and worked to prove her innocence, but now that the truth is coming out, Nelle could turn on Michael. Could Michel be Nelle’s next victim?

The Conthinos family has had doubts about Nelle for quite some time, who they believe murdered her ex-fiancee, Zachary. According to the new General Hospital promo (below), Nelle and Michael are having trouble getting along. He’s having a hard time trusting her and is starting to see why his family has been against their relationship. He is starting to draw his own conclusions about her guilt. It’s not looking good for Nelle and Michael’s future.

General Hospital spoilers state that Michael is forming a plan but isn’t sure if he wants to act on it just yet. He knows he has to be careful because if Nelle did murder her ex, she is dangerous. She could lash out at him and try to kill him as well. If the allegations against Nelle are true, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) worry that Michael’s life is in danger. They begin to come up with a plan to ensure their son is safe.

Someone is bound to see through Nelle's "grin and bear it" strategy eventually. STARTING NOW… a brand-new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/J4yv50vwwW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 9, 2017

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Michael knows that he cannot dismiss his family’s theories about Nelle anymore. He has to look into what they are saying and find out the truth. Michael wants to believe that Nelle is innocent and just misunderstood. However, he understands that there is a possibility that his family is right about her and she is dangerous.

Michael hired Curtis (Donnell Turner) to look into Nelle’s past. General Hospital spoilers suggest he gives him a scoop that leaves him reeling. Did Curtis find proof that Nelle killed Zachary? The GH viewers are getting worried about that Nelle will hurt Michael.

Do you think Nelle killed Zachary? Will she try to hurt Michael if he gets too close to the truth?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by Valerie Durant/ABC Images]