Will NeNe Leakes’ Racist Allegations Against Kim Zolciak Lead To ‘RHOA’ Being Canceled, Or Will She Be Fired?

NeNe Leakes labeled Kim Zolciak and her family as racists earlier this month on social media and now, Bravo execs are reportedly scrambling to put a stop to their potential legal battle.

Following news of Kim Zolciak’s decision to hire attorney Marty Singer in an effort to fight back against NeNe Leakes’ defamatory statements against her, a report by Radar Online on October 12 claims that Leakes’ comments could “singlehandedly kill the Real Housewives franchise.”

Bravo is “livid” Zolciak is “threatening to sue NeNe and want the legal action to stop immediately,” an insider explained.

According to an insider close to production on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, if the ladies of the show begin to feel that it is no longer safe to say or do anything they please, the series will be ruined and the dramatic storylines that are often featured on the show will quickly diminish. As the source explained, the series is based around a group of women who act appalling and say horrible things to each other.

“Once that goes, the entire franchise it dead,” the source noted.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may have have seen, the drama between NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak began after Zolciak’s oldest daughter, 20-year-old Brielle Biermann, shared a Snapchat photo of herself in Leakes’ bathroom with a cockroach on the floor. In response, Leakes said that she doesn’t have roaches and accused Biermann of planting the bug in her home. She then said that she was “racist trash” and accused Biermann of attempting to be like Kylie Jenner with her allegedly fake lips, fake breasts and fake behind.

NeNe Leakes’ rant against Kim Zolciak and her family came around the same time that the longtime reality star appeared during a comedy night with a few other comedians and berated a woman heckler in the audience. During the show in Oakland, California, the woman was reportedly giving Leakes a hard time with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shockingly told the woman that she hoped her Uber driver raped her on the way home.

While NeNe Leakes has long been a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, rumors are swirling in regard to her potential firing.

To see more of NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, and their co-stars, including Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille, tune into the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on November 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]