Hugh Hefner’s Cause Of Death: ‘Playboy’ Mansion ‘Dank’ Molds ‘Weakened’ The Mogul, New Report Claims

Hugh Hefner’s cause of death has already been revealed to be respiratory failure and sepsis based on official documents but a recent report is now claiming that the infamous Playboy mansion may have also played a part in the unexpected demise of the legendary publishing mogul.

On September 27, the entertainment industry mourned the death of the 91-year-old founder the popular Playboy magazine. After almost a week, it was revealed that he suffered from cardiac arrest that led to respiratory failure stated in his death certificate, E! News reported earlier in October.

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, the official document also unveiled underlying reasons for Hefner’s cause of death including his bout with a strain of E. coli that is “highly resistant” to antibiotics shortly before he passed away.

Now, a recent report from Radar Online claims that the publishing mogul’s health may have suffered because of the unsanitary conditions in his infamous home: the Playboy mansion.

Citing an unnamed source, the outlet revealed that the abode was “dank” from the “toxic cloud of black mold spores” infesting the place.

“Hef didn’t have to die,” the insider reportedly from Playboy revealed to Radar. Blaming the fabled house as Hugh Hefner’s cause of death, the source said that “there was no way he was going to live anywhere else.”

According to Variety, Hefner was allowed to reside in the $100 million-dollar mansion until his death based on an agreement he had with Daren Metropoulos, his 33-year-old Holmby Hills neighbor, at a rent of $1 million a year.

However, the Radar report made it appear as though the publishing mogul’s rent was not worth it as the Playboy mansion no longer possesses its former glory. In fact, even Izabella St. James, one of Hefner’s ex-girlfriends, admitted that it already had a “scent of decay.”

“Everything in the mansion felt old and stale, and Archie the house dog would regularly relieve himself on the hallway curtains, adding a powerful whiff of urine to the general scent of decay. The mattresses on our beds were disgusting — old, worn and stained. The sheets were past their best, too.”

On top of that, Radar claimed that the molds that their source deemed as Hugh Hefner’s cause of death were the real reason why Hugh’s third wife and widow, Crystal Harris, had moved out of the mansion and settled in Las Vegas. It may also be the reason why she had been given a Hollywood mansion upon his passing.

Apparently, Crystal suffered from joint pain, fatigue, muscle weakness, and swollen glands, all of which disappeared after she left the Playboy mansion.

“It wasn’t until someone mentioned the possibility of the mansion having a mold problem that she finally moved out and settled down in Las Vegas.”

Furthermore, the outlet sought the professional opinion of a certain Dr. Stuart Fischer who agreed that the fungus growing in the Playboy mansion may have weakened the mogul’s otherwise healthy body, and can truly be deemed as Hugh Hefner’s cause of death.

“It could weaken him to such an extent that common bacteria can spread like wildfire through the body and cause sepsis, or bacteria in the bloodstream, then cardiac arrest.”

Even so, no other outlet has supported the claims of Radar Online, leaving the matter still questionable. What has been confirmed is that the mansion won’t be staying as it is today as Metropoulos confirmed to Page Six that the estate will undergo a massive renovation to be reconnected to the neighboring property.

