Harvey Weinstein Leaves For Rehab In Arizona To Receive Sex Addiction Treatment

TMZ learned that Harvey Weinstein flew to Arizona to get treatment for sex addiction. The disgraced film producer reportedly got on board a private jet from Van Nuys to leave Los Angeles. He’s expected to land in the town of Wickenburg. The town is located near the famous rehab center The Meadows, where Weinstein is set to receive treatment.

While sources claim that Harvey Weinstein’s team wanted him to receive treatment at The Meadows facility, TMZ also received conflicting reports that he will be treated at an inpatient program.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Weinstein was planning on flying to Switzerland to receive treatment, but his team later decided that it would be better for him to be treated in the United States.

The Meadows has built a reputation as one of the best private treatment programs. For over 40 years, the facility has been treating men and women struggling with emotional trauma, addiction, and mental health issues.

The facility boasts a state-of-the-art sexual addiction program called The Gentle Path. Dr. Carnes, one of the program’s major contributors, has been treating sex addiction for more than 30 years. The Gentle Path uses an extensive variety of assessment tools and therapy methods including equine therapy, expressive arts therapy, yoga, meditation, and counseling.

The Meadows Outpatient Center's 9,200sq feet of expanded space includes this incredible Art Therapy Studio! Visit https://t.co/TNAVpD6rfb pic.twitter.com/D7hhB6T5kK — Gentle Path Meadows (@Gentle_Path) August 1, 2017

Weinstein’s flight to Arizona comes hours after his wife, Georgina Chapman, announced that she’s leaving him.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman told People. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Weinstein later confirmed the separation in a statement to E! News.

“Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” he said. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate.”

“I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again,” Weinstein added. “I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

The 65-year-old mogul has been the subject of a major sexual harassment controversy following accusations made by Hollywood actresses Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Heather Graham, Cara Delevingne, and many others. Some of the accusations against Harvey Weisley date back for over 30 years.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Weinstein’s lawyer, Charles J. Harder, branded the accusations as “false and defamatory.” He also said that Weinstein and his team will be filing a lawsuit, and that the proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations.

