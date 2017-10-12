‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Paul And Sonny Driven Apart After Explosive Fight About Will

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the couple who were so close to making marriage vows to each other are now facing stormy waters in their relationship. Only a short while ago, Paul (Christopher Sean) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) were ready to spend their lives together, but when Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) announced that Will (Chandler Massey) was still alive, the dynamics of their relationship slowly began to change. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that while Sonny clings to the possibility that his husband could be alive, Paul has dismissed it as a far-fetched idea.

Next week, the evidence will begin to stream in that Will is actually alive. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that this will fuel Sonny’s obsession with finding him. This blind obsession will infuriate Paul and drive him to make comments which will lead to a fight. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that “PaulSon” will have a huge fight, both hurting each other with things that should rather be left unsaid. An insight into Paul’s behavior may be that John (Drake Hogestyn) believes he fears the fact that Will could be alive. If Will is alive, this could mean an end to his and Sonny’s relationship.

In the latest #DAYS, a mystery guest interrupts the double wedding.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/3Ebu8JNsNB — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 3, 2017

While Paul tries to temper Sonny’s hopes, but when they hear that Will’s body is not in its grave, Sonny’s hope flares. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Paul will try to tell Sonny that it is impossible to say where Will is but Sonny will hold firm to the belief that he is alive. Sonny will tell Paul that he also has to think about Will’s daughter Arianna, and if her dad is alive she has every right to grow up with her father. From Sonny’s point of view, Paul doesn’t want Will to come back because he wants to keep Sonny to himself. He thinks that Paul is being selfish. On the other hand, Paul may have a genuine reason not to want Will around because Sonny admitted that if Will was still alive, he would rather be with him.

Days of Our Lives spoilers (via Celeb Dirty Laundry) state that “PaulSon” will have a fierce fight resulting in Paul sleeping somewhere else. Later on, they will make up, but Paul will have to make peace with the fact that Sonny is driven to find Will. What do you think will happen once Will is found? Do we have another love triangle heading Salem’s way?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]