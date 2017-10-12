‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sheila Asks Eli For Help, Bonnie Busted, Find Out When Adrienne Is Saved

Days of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) asks Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) for help. Also, Bonnie Lockhart will finally be busted. When does Adrienne Kiriakis get saved and reunite with her loved ones?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

The doppelganger storyline is coming to an end. According to Daytime Royalty Online, Bonnie Lockhart will get busted during the week of October 23. When that happens, Adrienne Kiriakis will finally get out of her predicament. What is interesting is that Sheila might be the one to reveal the truth.

Days of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead confirm that Sheila asks Eli Grant for help. It doesn’t reveal specifics, but she is getting frustrated with Bonnie’s game. The doppelganger actually had the nerve to ask Sheila to blackmail Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). She refused to get mixed up in the situation. It seems that Bonnie might go too far, and in order to protect herself, Sheila might ask an old friend for help. That friend is Eli Grant, who might be able to use his connections to expose the truth.

During the week of October 23, other factors might also contribute to Adrienne’s rescue. Adrienne confronted Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) in prison. Frustrated, she grew a backbone and actually got in Hattie’s face.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will investigate his sister. He will go to the prison and interrogate Hattie. He is determined to find out the truth. He will ask Hattie what she did with Adrienne. Will the doppelganger reveal the truth about Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) and Bonnie Lockhart? She is getting pressured from all sides. Eventually, she is just going to want it to be over.

Halloween is coming up, and spoilers reveal that Salemites will take a trip to Memphis. This includes Adrienne Kiriakis. So, it seems perfect timing that the real Adrienne will finally be revealed.

What do you think of these Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 23?

