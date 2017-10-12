Kailyn Lowry Money: Chris Lopez Living In A Bad Neighborhood And Wants Her Money?

Kailyn Lowry has made a tremendous amount of money from filming Teen Mom 2. While she may not be a millionaire, it’s no secret that she’s made upwards of $250,000 per season for filming the show in these later seasons. But Lowry has also been a big spender, as she’s bought a house, a car, and has paid to go to school for four years. This isn’t cheap. Plus, she has paid for school for her children and their various after-school activities. But Lowry makes enough money that she may be appealing to some guys, as they think they may be able to get a fraction of her net worth. This appears to be the theory of some of her followers, who recently found a picture of Chris Lopez on Instagram.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry was talking about losing weight by eating salad, but the conversation quickly took a turn. Lowry’s followers quickly started talking about Chris, as he had posted a photo on Instagram that showed him burning a book on a balcony. In the post, he talks about starting a new chapter in his life. But it wasn’t so much him starting over that had people talking. Some people noticed that the apartment balcony looked to be in poor shape, and they assumed he lived in an old building.

So does the book chris is burning here have any significance to you? pic.twitter.com/SEMCuHDFR1 — ???? Shayna ???? (@AshGray23) October 11, 2017

“Seriously though look at where this bum is living. [Chris Lopez] file for child support, ya’ll barely getting by,” one person wrote on Twitter, tagging Chris in the tweet.

Another added, “BUT Karl said he was a better daddy than Javi & No. Only thing he is smarter than those 2 clowns is…HE RAN FROM HULK, never go in back.”

It’s not the first time that people have encouraged Lopez to go after Kailyn Lowry for child support. When she was pregnant, she revealed she would be the sole caretaker of little Lux Russell. It sounds like she’s keeping her end of the bargain, as she’s been caring for this little baby on her own. Lopez has seen the baby at his house, but it’s not like he spends time with him on a regular basis. Chris may follow her fans’ advice and seek child support from her, as he knows she can handle the financial load. He hasn’t expressed any interest publicly about going after her money.

What do you think about Kailyn Lowry’s followers pointing to Chris’ lack of money? Do you think the picture is a representation of where he lives, or do you think that her followers are reading too much into a single picture?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]