‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient 6 Hides From Family Until November Sweeps Reveal — Ava Keeps His Secret

General Hospital spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Patient 6 (Steve Burton) will not be seen by anyone that knows his Jason Morgan identity until November sweeps. This includes Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco), new Jason (Billy Miller), Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) or anyone else. Despite inaccurate reports by sketchy soap sites, Steve Burton revealed the truth in two recent interviews and this weeks’ soap magazines, leaked by Soap Central, confirm it. Ava Jerome (Maura West) will help hide Patient 6 while he figures things out. Here’s what will really happen in coming days.

Jason goes to find his family – shocked at what he sees

The man we know as Patient 6 is Jason – he has his memories, memorized phone numbers, and facts of Jason’s life. This week’s Soap Opera Digest reports that Jason lands in Port Charles and goes looking for friends and family. From the recent ABC GH promo, we saw Jason opening a door with wood slats and calling out to see if anyone was home. That scene is at Sonny’s place. Jason went to his best friend’s house first, but Sonny isn’t home, so Jason decides to head over to see his wife at their home.

Confirmed General Hospital spoilers from the soap magazines say that Jason goes to the penthouse he shared with Sam looking for his wife. He’s in the apartment when Sam returns home with new-Jason (Billy Miller), and so Jason hides and eavesdrops on them. He’s stunned to hear that Sam is not only married but married to a man named Jason. That sends Patient 6 reeling, and he decides he needs to figure things out before he approaches anyone else he knows.

Ava helps Jason hide – tries to discover the truth

While Jason tries to figure out what to do next about his stolen life, he runs into Ava again and asks for help. Jason is stranded in Port Charles with little money, no place to live, and needs to figure out what happened the past five years. Ava offers her assistance again, and Jason appreciates her gesture of kindness, but Ava will soon be shocked by what she learns about the mystery man she helped rescue from St. Petersburg, Russia. Late this month, Patient 6 confesses his name to Ava.

Whenever Avery's involved, don't be surprised when Ava goes full Mama Bear. An electric, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/l9PzsX9w17 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 11, 2017

General Hospital spoilers reveal Ava is stunned. This is complicated since she’s the one that ran down Jake Doe when he was fleeing Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers) men. That forced the plastic surgery and a new face. There’s also the fact that Ava was partly to blame for the death of Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig), who is Jason’s namesake. On October 24, Ava looks for proof of his identity and then on October 25, Ava isn’t convinced of Jason’s version of the truth. They need to compare the twins’ fingerprints.

Lots of story to tell – Jason won’t forget Ava’s friendship

For newer GH watchers, the timeline is important. Jason “died” in 2012 on Pier 52 and it was 2013 when Ava first came to Port Charles. Ava never knew Jason Morgan with Steve Burton’s face. She’s only ever known Billy Miller’s new-Jason face. Likewise, Jason never knew Ava and has no idea of her tumultuous past with Sonny. It will be a shock when it all comes out but, by then, Ava and Jason will be fast friends since she helped him in Russia and again when he’s all alone in Port Charles.

GH spoilers say the unlikely friendship between Ava and Jason will persist despite Sonny and Carly’s anger of her bond with Patient 6. What do you think about the delayed reveal of Patient 6 to his friends and family held off until November sweeps. How will GH explain that both Patient 6 and Jake Doe have Jason Morgan’s memories? There’s a big two Jason twist coming for sure. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock and Richard Shotwell/AP Images]