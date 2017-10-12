Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Split? ‘KUWTK’ Star Reportedly Refuses To Marry Him

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will soon be parents, and that means a lot of changes are coming for the young couple. Does this mean the two will soon be walking down the aisle, or are things moving too fast and leading them to a split?

In Touch is reporting that Scott dumped Jenner because she has been pressuring him into marrying her, and he isn’t ready to be a husband and a father yet, so he said no. Their source goes on to say that Scott doesn’t want to be a victim of the Kardashian curse, and Jenner is devastated and overwhelmed.

However, the tabloid has gotten it wrong once again, according to Gossip Cop and Hollywood Life. Their sources claim that things are just fine between the rapper and the reality star, and there is no rush to get married because their focus is the baby.

This isn’t the first time In Touch has claimed that Jenner was “Pregnant and Dumped.” Two years ago, the magazine used the same headline when she was dating Tyga. A few months later the publication claimed that Jenner was dating Scott Disick. Neither of those stories turned out to be true.

Kylie Jenner has not yet confirmed her pregnancy, but numerous media outlets are reporting that she is about four months along, and TMZ claims the Lip Kit mogul recently spent $70,000 on high-end baby items.

On top of that, Jenner, a social media star, has all but stopped posting selfies on her accounts, except for random throwback photos, and one recent pic featuring her wearing a baggy, oversized striped shirt. According to Billboard, she has possibly revealed some hints about the pregnancy on Snapchat with pics of her making cinnamon buns and fans concluding that she is telling the world she has a “bun in the oven.”

Then a few days later, she captioned a photo of three phone cases, two pink and one blue, with a question about which one she should pick. She said she was “thinking blue.” Of course, fans started saying that picture was her gender reveal.

